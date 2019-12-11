Apple releases iOS 13.3 with new parental controls and bug fixes

iOS 13.3 update is here

Apple has released a new version of its current operating system, iOS 13. The new version – iOS 13.3 – has led to the introduction of new parental controls and some bug fixes. Here’s a look at all the new iOS 13.3 features.

iOS 13.3 brings new features

The new version of iOS 13 has brought in new parental controls to the Screen Time feature. With the new parental controls, parents will be able to set limits on their kids’ call, FaceTime, or Message usage.

Another option is the contact list for children, which will allow parents to keep an eye on their children’s contact list.

The update has also fixed various bugs and issues. The issues include problems with Mail that couldn’t load new messages and the issue that led to double sent messages and display of incorrect characters in messages.

Other fixes involve blurry screenshots in messages, editing features (crop or markup) applied on screenshots weren’t saved, voice memos couldn’t be saved with other audio apps, unclear missed call badge, cellular data sign, and a lot more.

In addition to this, the iOS 13.3 update has fixed the unknown issue of the AirDrop feature. As per a report by TechCrunch, the bug would temporarily unlock other iPhones or iPads. The flaw was discovered by a Twitter user Kishan Bagaria.

For Apple News+, the update has introduced a new layout, along with the like or dislike option on every news piece. Sadly, Apple News isn’t available in India.

Furthermore, Apple has introduced an iPadOS 13.3 update, a tvOS 13.3 update and a small watchOS 6.1.1 update. The update has started rolling out to users globally.

