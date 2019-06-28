Apple recalls MacBook Pro over CPSC mandate for fire risk

Apple, recalled its laptop MacBook Pro voluntarily over fire risks

The United States-based gadgets manufacturing company Apple, recalled its laptop MacBook Pro voluntarily over fire risks. A week after, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for the 15-inch MacBook Pro against too.

The Commission claims, there's a chance that the devices sold between September 2015 and February 2017 could overheat and potentially cause fires, post 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property received by the Cupertino-based company.

"we had received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating, with as many as five consumers reporting minor burns and one suffering from smoke inhalation", reported Apple.

Almost 4,58,000 MacBook Pro affected units were sold in Canada and about 4,32,000 affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the US, according to joint reports by the CPSC and Health Canada.

As per MacRumours report of a consumer incident, no reports of injuries in Canada, as of June 4, 2019.

The iPhone maker company, issued a similar replacement programme for the latest 13-inch Pros over issues related to battery expansion.

Apple leading analyst Ming-Chi kuo conveyed the release of an 'all-new' 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year.

Similar issues were faced by Samsung too and was resolved by the replacement of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 2017 owing to batteries catching fire.

