Here's why Apple's Pro Display XDR needs a special cloth.

Apple announced the new Mac Pro as well as the Apple Pro Display XDR at the WWDC event a few months ago. The products are finally available to buy. The display comes with an optional nanotextured which costs an additional USD 1,000, has to be cleaned only with a "dry polishing cloth" that comes with the display and nothing else.

The Cupertino-based company has not said why nano-texture Pro Display XDR owners must use the specific type of cloth over another screen cleaner, but it's likely due to how it's made.

According to an Apple support document, the Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass must be cleaned only with the dry polishing cloth that Apple provides. No water, any other liquid or other cloths should be used to clean it.

If the included dry polishing cloth was lost, Apple Support should be contacted for another cloth, MacRumors reported on Tuesday. However, there is no word on what Apple will be charging for the replacement cleaning cloths.

The company has also provided specific instructions on how to clean the polishing cloth: hand wash it with dish soap and water, rinse it out, and let it air dry for "at least 24 hours."

Apart from the Pro Display XDR, the company has also launched the Mac Pro. The computer comes with various configurations and the top-of-the-line model costs upwards of USD 50,000.