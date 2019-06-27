Image Source : TWITTER.COM/APPLENEWS Apple News gets 'candidate guide' for Democratic debates

Providing a timely, trusted and comprehensive look at the 20 US Democratic presidential candidates participating in the first 2020 Democratic debate, Apple News has launched a detailed candidate guide.

Accessible within the News app in Apple devices, the candidate guide is a collection of information on each candidate from several news sources including ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News and others, curated by the team of Apple News editors, the iPhone-maker wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

Hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, the first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season, leading up to the 2020 election, began on Wednesday in Miami, Florida and would culminate on Thursday.

"The 2020 Democratic field is complex and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they're familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time," said Lauren Kern, Editor-in-Chief of Apple News.

The guide would be featured in the Top Stories section throughout the 2020 primary campaign within the News app, giving readers information about the candidates including their biography, experience, notable moments, quotes, current position on key issues as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from Apple's partners.

In addition, the blog-post said Apple News would also feature updates from the first Democratic debate with articles and video highlights from NBC News, including fact checking, reactions and key onstage moments and takeaways.

