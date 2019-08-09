Image Source : ARTISTS.APPLE Apple Music for Artists now available for all

Apple announces its analytics platform for musicians called the "Apple Music for Artist" that is out of beta and available for all. According to The Verge reports, the platform is intended to help artists to get insights on how their music performs on the platform across the world.

"Apple Music for Artists" is introduced as a part of Apple Music itself, wherein Musicians can also sign up and claim their account on Apple's website. "Apple Music for Artist" will be available for both web dashboards and new standalone iOS app.

There are a lot of insights that will aid artists in keeping a check on the city level penetration of music in over 100 countries along with streams and sales data that can be viewed in lists or visual heat map.

Artistes will be able to view the basic demographics of their listeners that include gender, age and cities, of where their song is being played. It gets metric reviewing options that include music video views, detailed information about playlists to which an artist's songs have been added, daily listeners and their positions on those playlists would also be available.

Because of Apple's strict privacy policy, users won't be able to cross-refer two sets of data.

Adding on, artists will be able to see their Shazam data that would include top shazamed countries and cities.

Apple has acquired Shazam which is an app that allows users to identify the songs being played near them.

