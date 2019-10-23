iPhone XR is now being made in India

Apple starts assembling iPhone XR in India

Apple has started assembling its highly successful iPhone XR in India, as the tech giant looks to expand its production unit in the country. Apple began the production of iPhone XR, that was launched last year but is still flying off the shelves, at the Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

Riding on heavy promotional offers on iPhone XR, Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India in the second quarter (Q2) this year. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), in the premium segment, Apple bettered Samsung for the leadership position with an overall share of 41.2 per cent in 2019.

This made-in-India iPhone XR just hit the shelves, showing @narendramodi’s attempts to woo brands looking for alternatives to China may be working. His roadmap to rebrand India as the next great smartphone manufacturing hub revealed here. 👉🏻https://t.co/ThCS0RaYrI pic.twitter.com/IzdhVIUhhU — Eric Bellman (@EricBellmanWSJ) October 20, 2019

The iPhone XR demand further saw an uplift after the price drop and aided by heavy promotional activities in the ongoing festive season. The production of iPhone XR in India comes in line of PM Narendra Modi's push for Make in India and his vision to make an export hub for the smartphone Industry. India could emerge an option to smartphone companies which earlier chose China as their preferred production but with the ongoing trade war between USA and China, things can change now.

The iPhone XR is currently available for Rs 44,900 online, with some great buyback and cashback offers.

Apple iPhone shipments grew 19 per cent in India in its last reported quarter. Apple in August said it looks forward to welcoming customers at its first branded retail store in India soon.

"We love our customers in India and we're eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy," Apple said.

(With IANS inputs)