Video: Delhi-NCR blanketed in thick layer of fog, IMD issues red alert amid air pollution crisis Delhi's air quality plunged into lethal territory, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an AQI of 439 at 7:00 am- rising from 432 late Saturday and peaking at 440 per reports, deep in the 'severe' bracket (401-500).

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR woke up to choking smog and zero visibility on Sunday morning (January 18), as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for dense fog across multiple areas. Safdarjung observatory recorded 0-meter visibility, while Palam logged just 100 meters- leaving landmarks like India Gate shrouded in haze. This extreme weather, coupled with an AQI of 440, has triggered health emergencies and stringent anti-pollution measures.

With pollution levels turning extremely hazardous once again in the national capital- AQI stands at 440. Vehicle speeds have slowed dramatically, while train and flight operations face significant disruptions.

IMD's red alert: Zero visibility and freezing cold grip capital

The IMD sounded red alerts for several Delhi locales due to unprecedented fog density since early morning. Safdarjung hit rock-bottom 0 visibility, Palam managed only 100 meters, and India Gate vanished into the mist.

Cold wave conditions intensified the ordeal, with minimum temperatures lingering at 5-7°C—1.6 to 3°C below normal. Moderate fog blanketed most areas, turning dense at isolated spots and severely disrupting travel, flights, and daily commutes.

AQI hits 'severe' 439-440: Toxic air endangers vulnerable groups

Delhi's air turned lethally toxic, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) clocking an AQI of 439 at 7:00 am, up from 432 late Saturday. By reports, it spiked to 440, firmly in the 'severe' zone (401-500). Hotspots screamed danger: Anand Vihar (489), Dwarka Sector 8 (469), Punjabi Bagh (476), Wazirpur (478), Ashok Vihar (463), Bawana (467), Chandni Chowk (464), ITO (448), Narela (412), and RK Puram (467). All classified 'severe,' posing acute risks to children, seniors, and those with respiratory or heart issues. AQI scale reminder: 0-50 good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, 401-500 severe.

GRAP stage-IV activated: Emergency curbs to combat deterioration

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reinstated Stage-IV 'Severe+' measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, effective immediately for AQI >450 trends.

"Invoke all actions under Stage-IV... as a proactive measure," the CAQM order mandated, atop existing Stages I-III curbs. NCR pollution boards must ramp up preventive steps to halt further decline.

Health warning by experts: Stay indoors amid prolonged smog siege

Authorities implore minimal outdoor exposure, mask-wearing and adherence to advisories amid the fog-pollution double whammy. The toxic brew threatens widespread respiratory distress, urging remote work, school closures, and vehicle rationing.