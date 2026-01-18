Maharashtra horror: Five devotees killed as car crashes at Solapur-Pune National Highway near Mohol Maharashtra: Near Mohol's Devdari Pati, the driver lost grip on the high-speed car, causing it to swerve off the road and crash violently into a tree. 5 passengers perished instantly from the collision's force, while lone survivor, a woman in critical state, fights for life at Mohol govt hospital.

Mumbai:

A devastating road accident on the Solapur-Pune National Highway turned a sacred pilgrimage into tragedy, claiming five lives and leaving one woman critically injured on Saturday late night. The crash occurred near Devdari Pati by Mohol, where devotees from Panvel en route to Akkalkot's Devdarshan met a fatal end.

Pilgrims' fatal journey to Akkalkot Temple

The victims were devotees travelling from Panvel to Akkalkot for darshan (worship) at the renowned temple. Their night journey ended in catastrophe around midnight on the busy highway. What began as a spiritual quest became a nightmare when high-speed collision shattered their lives, highlighting the perils of night driving on India's highways.

Midnight crash: Loss of control into tree

The incident unfolded near Mohol's Devdari Pati when the driver lost control of the speeding car. The vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a roadside tree with brutal force. Five occupants died on the spot from the impact. The sole survivor, a woman in serious condition, is receiving urgent treatment at Mohol's government hospital.

Police probe and victim identification underway

Mohol police have launched an investigation, focusing on the cause- likely excessive speed and control loss. Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased and notify families. Authorities urge caution on highways, especially at night, amid rising accident concerns.