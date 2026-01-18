Congress lost trust of people as it gives message of negative politics: PM Modi at rally in Assam's Kaliabor PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on a two-day Assam visit on Saturday, and witnessed the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba', with over 10,000 artistes participating in the programme at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in the city's Sarusajai area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 18) at Kaliabor in Assam laid the foundation stone for the Kaziranga elevated corridor project and flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, aimed at boosting regional connectivity in the Northeast. PM Modi also addressed a public rally at Kaliabor during the second day of his Assam visit.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guwahati on a two-day Assam visit on Saturday, and witnessed the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba', with over 10,000 artistes participating in the programme at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in the city's Sarusajai area.

PM Modi's address

Addressing a public rally in Assam's Kaliabor, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, I have once again had the good fortune of coming to Kaziranga. Memories of my previous visit come flooding back. The moments I spent in Kaziranga National Park two years ago are among the most special experiences of my life."

He said welfare schemes implemented in Assam have reinforced the BJP's development-focused agenda.

Citing the party's success in Maharashtra and Kerala civic polls, PM Modi said that the voters trust BJP for good governance and development. "BJP has become the first choice of everyone in the country. In the last 1-1.5 years, the country's faith in the BJP has been continuously on the rise. Recently, elections were held in Bihar and people gave a record mandate to the BJP. Two days ago, municipal corporation election results for major cities in Maharashtra were held. One of the world's biggest municipal corporations, Mumbai, gave a historic mandate to the BJP, making the party win for the first time... In Kerala municipal elections also, people greatly supported the BJP, and Thiruvananthapuram has a BJP mayor for the first time," he said.

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project

The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature 35 km of Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21 km Bypass section, and a 30 km widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic. As part of the project, Bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat that will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility, and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Amrit Bharat trains

The two new Amrit Bharat Express trains are: Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for the people.

