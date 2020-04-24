New iOS bug in Sindhi characters will crash your iPhone: See what is it

Image Source : TWITTER The iOS text string bug

Apple iPhones have had a history of text string bugs wherein a particular text string can cause an iPhone to crash. A new iOS bug has surfaced wherein a new string of text is making rounds and crashing the iPhones and even iPads. The new text string involves some Sindhi (Indian language) characters and the Italian flag emoji. Read on to know all about it.

It is suggested that a new string of text is going viral and causing majorly the iPhones to crash. It can also impact iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and even Apple TVs. When a user receives a message with the Italian flag and some unknown Sindhi characters, the Apple device will either crash or the touch goes unresponsive.

While there is no word as to where the buggy text string came from, a post by Reddit suggested that the character-linked bug came from messaging app Telegram. Now, the characters can be spread via apps such as Twitter, WhatsApp, iMessage, or any other social media platforms.

In addition to this, a video posted on Twitter via the Twitter handle 'EverythingApplePro' suggests that the bug can easily crash your Apple devices easily with just the Italian flag emoji only. Here's the tweet for your reference:

The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020

One thing you should know about the bug is that if the buggy message is sent to an iPhone or any other Apple device, there is no way to prevent it except for an iOS update. However, Apple hasn't released one as of now, although it is expected to come up with one quite soon. Until then, it's best advised that users either disable your notifications or do not open notifications and messages with the emoji and Sindhi characters.

To recall, back in 2018, a similar character bug issue hit iPhones. A Telegu Indian language bug went viral and began crashing iPhones and other Apple devices. However, got fixed via a software update.

