iPhone 12 to feature 'ProMotion' high refresh rate to join the bandwagon

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO/YOUTUBE iPhone 12 with high refresh rate. 5G support

Apple will launch its new iPhones for 2020 in a couple of months and we already have a plethora of rumours and leaks to fuel further anticipation. Each day, we get to know of a new feature the iPhone 12 series might come with. Now, a new video suggests that Apple could finally jump onto the bandwagon, every other smartphone maker is on. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 with high refresh rate?

According to a video by the YouTube channel 'EverythingApplePro,' Apple could finally include a high refresh rate on its iPhone 12 series. It is suggested that the high-end iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to feature ProMotion 120Hz display. For those who don't know, the ProMotion display is already present on the iPad Pro. Users will be able to switch between 120Hz and 60Hz according to save the battery.

Apple is also expected to go for a bigger battery capacity on the iPhone 12 Pro smartphones so as to support the high refresh rate and 5G network. It could go for 4,400mAh battery for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Additionally, there could be Face ID and camera improvements with the new iPhones. Apple is likely to add a wide-angle view to the Face ID so that it gets easier to unlock the device from some distance. As for the cameras, the LiDAR sensor is likely to enhance AR, autofocus, and even the Portrait mode. Smart HDR might be improved and the telephoto lens could support 3x zoom, an upgrade from the 2x zoom support.

While concrete details aren't available, past rumours suggest that there will be four smartphones in the iPhone 12 lineup: a 5.7-inch iPhone 12 will two rear cameras, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 also with dual rear cameras, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with triple rear cameras and LiDAR sensor, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with the same cameras as the iPhone 12 Pro. The smartphones are most likely to be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and run iOS 14.

Additionally, the base variant of the iPhone 12 could start at $649 (around Rs. 49,120), which is less as compared to the iPhone 11, and the second variant of the iPhone 12 could come with a price of $749 (around Rs. 56,700). The iPhone 12 Pro priced at $999 (around Rs. 75, 000) while the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be priced at $1,099 (around Rs. 83,186).

As a reminder, the aforementioned details are currently rumours and we do not know what exactly Apple will serve on our plates. The 2020 iPhone 12 series is expected to arrive in October (later than the usual September launch) due to the Coronavirus crisis. Hence, stay tuned until then for more information.

