Apple 'Hi, Speed' event for iPhone 12 series, AirTags and more scheduled for October 13: Know details

Image Source : APPLE Apple 'Hi, Speed' event invite

After much wait and tons of rumours, Apple has finally announced the launch date for the 2020 iPhone 12 iteration. The Cupertino tech major will host an online 'Hi, Speed' event on October 13 to launch the much-awaited iPhones and more products. Read on to know more about the upcoming Apple event.

Apple reveals the iPhone 12 launch date

Apple has started sending out invites for its October 13 event. The event will be a virtual one and will be recorded from Apple Park at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The launch event can be live-streamed via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple's website, and even via the Apple TV app.

Much like all the Apple invites, the 'Hi, Speed' event also doesn't give out explicit details. However, the tagline 'Hi, Speed' hints at faster 5G connectivity, the new Phones are highly-expected to get.

Apple's invite also has an interesting easter egg to reveal. The AR-backed easter egg will display the invite's graphics, replace it with orange and blue balls with the launch date in the middle. This can be done by heading to the Apple Events page via an iPhone or iPad and tapping on the invite to view its Augmented Reality version.

For those who don't know, the company is most likely to launch four iPhones this year: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhones are expected to come with OLED displays, 5G support, A14 Bionic chipset, run iOS 14, and have improved cameras with Smart HDR, improved night mode and a 3x zoom on the telephoto lens. While the 'Pro' models are likely to get a 120Hz display, the other two models could settle for a 60Hz one.

The new iPhones are expected to feature flat edges, much like the iPhone 4 and feature a smaller notch with the same square-shaped rear camera module. As for the price, the iPhone 12 Mini could be priced at $649 for 64GB of storage, $699 for 128GB of storage and $799 for 256GB of storage while the iPhone 12 could retail at $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB) and $899 (256GB). The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to cost $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB) and $1,299 (512GB) while the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be priced at $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB) and $1,399 (512GB).

Apart from the iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to announce the AirTags, new over-the-head headphones, a cheaper HomePod, and a possible pair of new AirPods at the launch event.

To recall, Apple recently held its 'Time Flies' event on September 15 and launched the new Apple Watch Series 6, the new Apple Watch SE, the new iPad Air, the new iPad 8th Gen, Apple One subscription service, Apple's Fitness+ subscription plan, along with iOS 14's official rollout date.

