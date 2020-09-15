Apple 'Time Flies' event 2020: Apple unveils Watch Series 6, iPad 8th Generation and more

Apple event 2020

Apple has been expected to host its annual September event and launch new hardware products for us for a while now. After a lot of speculations, the Cupertino tech major finally announced its 'Time Flies' event and launched the all-new Apple Watch Series 6 as a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and the new iPad AIir 4, thus, upgrading the iPad Air lineup after a long time.

In addition to this, you can also catch our live blog to know about all the details of the Apple event 2020. Here's a look at everything Apple announced today.

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE

The new Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a number of improved features that are focused on a user's health. Apple Watch Series 6 has the main highlight in the form of Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Detection. With the new watchOS 7, the new Apple Watch can measure new VO2 Max, better sleep tracking, and a reminder to watch hands. It is powered by the Apple S6 chip, which is 20% faster than the one found on the predecessor.

Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 6

It comes with an easier-to-read Always-on-Display and real-time elevation change. It supports the new family-setup feature and improved ECG detection. The new smartwatch also supports new watch faces the GMT face, typograph face, Memoji face, and many more. There are various band types too, with the main being Solo Loop in 7 different colours and a braided Solo loop with 5 different colour options. It is priced at Rs. 40,990 for GPS variant and Rs. 49,900 for GPS+cellular variant.

Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch SE

The company has also launched a cheaper Apple Watch SE that comes with the S5 chip. It has support for gyroscope, fall detection feature, and more features. It is priced at Rs. 29,900 for GPS model and Rs. 33,900 for GOS+cellular model.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE will be available to buy this Friday in the US. However, there is no word on its availability in India. Additionally. Apple Watch Series 3 will sell too.

Apple Fitness+, Apple One

Apple Watch's workout app now gets new 10 types of workout (Yoga, Dance, Treadmill run, to name a few) with music with the new Apple Fitness+ service that can be paired with Apple TV too. It focuses on privacy with no unnecessary data sharing and will be available by the end of this year. It is priced at $9.99a month and $79.99 a year. For people going for the new Apple Watch, they can get the service free for the first 3 months.

Image Source : APPLE Fitness+

Apple One is the new bundle subscription service that includes a number of Apple services (Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud) for a one-stop solution, It can be shared with the family too. The service will be available this year and will be available for free for 30 days for users to try it out. The comes in three plans: Individual (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage) for Rs. 195 a month, Family (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage) for Rs. 365 a month, and Premier (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage ) that can be shared with up to 6 family members.

Apple iPad 8th Generation, iPad Air

Apple has also introduced the iPad 8th Generation with the A12 Bionic chipset for 2 times faster performance. It gets a 10.2-inch Retina display, an 8MP rear camera, a FaceTime HD camera, 10 hours of battery life, smart connector, and USB-C power adaptor. It also gets support for Touch ID and runs iPadOS.

Image Source : APPLE iPad 8th Gen

It supports Apple Pencil that has improved features such as shape detection, scribble feature to write on any page on the display, smart selection, and more features. It also supports the smart keyboard. The iPad 8th Gen is priced at $329 (around Rs. 24,300) and can now be ordered in the US.

The new iPad Air s powered by the A14 Bionic chipset with 5nm process tech support. It supports 40% faster CPU performance and 30% better graphics. It features a 10.9 Liquid RetinaIt supports a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera and a 12MP rear camera, much like the iPad Pro 2020. It also gets USB Type-C, Apple Pencil support, smart keyboard, and Touch ID.

Image Source : APPLE iPad Air 2020

Additionally, it runs iPadOS 14. It starts at Rs. 29,900 for Wi-Fi only variant and Rs. 41, 900 for Wi-Fi and cellular model. It is available in 32GB and 128GB of storage options and comes silver, space grey, and gold colours.

Additionally, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 will be available for users, starting tomorrow. All the aforementioned Apple products will ship with the new operating systems.

Developing...

