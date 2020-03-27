Apple might bring iPhone's 'Face ID' on MacBooks and iMacs

Apple MacBook Air 2020

Apple is reportedly working to bring the Face ID to future iMacs and MacBooks. The face ID security system debuted on iPhone X and since then, it has become standard in all iOS handsets.

Apple has said that Face ID will come to more devices and a new patent application is the first to specify that it will be brought to some form of MacBook, reports AppleInsider.

The patent describes Face ID as ‘Light Recognition Module for Determining a User of a Computing Device.' It clearly details a sensor in the lid of a laptop that detects and identifies the users' and the patent images reveal both a MacBook and iMac with integrated sensors.

"By performing these complex functions, sensitive data associated with these users may be gathered and/or stored by these computing devices. To prevent unauthorized users from accessing this sensitive data, these computing devices may incorporate systems and mechanisms for authenticating users," Apple revealed in its patent application.

Additionally, the patent filing shows a MacBook with an iPhone-like screen cutout that makes room for the various sensors needed by Face ID. This patent application proves Apple is considering adding Face ID to it Mac laptops, said the report.

Latest technology reviews, news and more