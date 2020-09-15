Apple Event September 2020 is set to begin tonight: Live Updates

Image Source : APPLE Apple 'Time Flies' Event scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple has turned up the excitement all over the globe with its upcoming ‘Time Flies’ event. The event is scheduled to begin tonight and will b hosted via a livestream. The company will not be able to host a ground event this time around during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the Apple launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is hosting its second major event this year after the WWDC 2020 event. With the upcoming event comes a ton of excitement among fans and enthusiasts. Apple is expected to announce the launch of the new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags and much more.

In case that made you feel we forgot to add the iPhone 12 series, it is because the company is not likely to launch the new generation of iPhones this year.

Apart from that, leaks and rumours also suggest that the company will finally announce the rollout of the iOS 14 update for the masses today at the Apple event. This means Mac users should also get the new MacOS Big Sur update.

Apple Event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT, which is around 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The event will be live-streamed via Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app.

