Apple discontinues iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus after unveiling iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 8

Apple just announced the much-awaited iPhone SE 2020, the successor to the iPhone SE launched back in 2016. The iPhone SE 2020 has copied the iPhone 8 in terms of design and appears like its upgraded version. Following the launch, Apple has now discontinued the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Read on to know more.

Apple discontinues iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus smartphone after unveiling the iPhone SE 2020 last night. The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus have also been removed from the Apple website. The listed iPhones include the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As a reminder, the iPhone 8 series was unveiled back in 2017 along with the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 came with almost the same specs as the iPhone SE 2020, except for the old A11 chipset and a higher price tag when it was launched. However, according to a tweet by Rene Ritchie, the iPhone 8 Plus will continue to be sold by third parties given that it doesn't have a replacement as of now.

NB: Like I said in the video, the iPhone 8 is being *replaced* by the iPhone SE.



The iPhone 8 Plus will *still be sold* through channel partners. For now.



(Because no iPhone SE Plus. For now?) https://t.co/qv7LhCy2Ly — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) April 15, 2020

For those who don't know, the new iPhone SE 2020 is a successor to the iPhone SE 2016 and also a replacement to the iPhone 8. It features the iPhone 8-like design with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display and bezels. There is the presence of Touch ID and not the Face ID seen in iPhones nowadays. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the physical home button.

The smartphone is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset, has three storage options (64GB, 128GB, 256GB), has an iPhone XR-like cameras, water resistance, wireless charging, and Haptic Touch. The iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs. 42,500 and will be soon available to buy in India.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage