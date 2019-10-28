Apple alerts iPhone 5 owners to update to iOS 10.3.4 by Nov 3

Update your iPhone 5 to iOS 10.3.4 to continue using the device

Apple has alerted owners of the iPhone 5 to update their devices from their current iOS version to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3, else functions like iCloud and the App Store will no longer work on their device.

In alerts sent out to iPhone 5 owners by the company, the iPhone maker warns of the need to update to iOS 10.3.4 before the cutoff date to continue using App Store, iCloud, email, web, and other services.

"Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time, including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing," the company said in a statement.

"This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019," the company added.

So if you still want to continue using your iPhone 5 with all its key function quickly install the update. To download iOS 10.3.4 update on your iPhone 5, users need to go to Settings > Tap General > Tap About > Check for Software update > download and install the update if available

The devices affected and needing updates are the iPhone 5 and the fourth-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular needing to be updated to iOS 10.3.4.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 4s, first-generation iPad mini Wi-Fi and Cellular, iPad 2 with Wi-Fi and CDMA Cellular, and the third-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular should be updated to iOS 9.3.6.

(With IANS inputs)