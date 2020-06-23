Apple to introduce AirPods 3 in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

Image Source : APPLE AirPods Pro

Apple is soon expected to introduce the third instalment of its truly wireless AirPods -- the AirPods 3 -- for which rumours and leaks have started surfacing. Amidst the various speculations, a new rumour talks about the possible launch of the AirPods 3. Read on to know when we can expect the new version of the AirPods.

AirPods 3 arriving early next year

As per a report by MacRumors, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the Cupertino company will launch the AirPods 3 in the first half of 2021. To recall, the AirPods 2 made its entry in March last year. This means that the AirPods 3 are most likely to arrive in March 2021 or somewhere around this time.

Kuo also hints at the possible design of the AirPods 3, which could replicate the one found on the AirPods Pro launched back in November 2019. This means that the AirPods 3 could be in-ear in nature and get smaller stems and slightly swollen design. The ear tips will come in three sizes, much like with the AirPods Pro.

In addition to this, the AirPods 3 is expected to come with support for active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and water resistance, pretty much like the AirPods Pro. While there is no word on its pricing, the AirPods 3 could be priced at $199 (around Rs. 15,000) just like the AirPods 2.

In similar news, it also suggested that Apple won't include the in-box EarPods with the launch of the new iPhone 12 series this year. This will be done to ensure more people go for the AirPods for better sales in the audio department.

As a reminder, the aforementioned information is a rumour and isn't a fact. Hence, we need to wait until we get more concrete information on this. Stay tuned with us for further details.

