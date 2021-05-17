Monday, May 17, 2021
     
  4. Android 12 might include fresh design for widgets, notifications

Android 12 might include fresh design for widgets, notifications

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2021 19:28 IST
android 12

Android 12 might include fresh design for widgets, notifications.

As Google is likely to unveil Android 12 at its I/O 2021, a new leak hints that Android 12 might include some new functional changes, including Google widgets and animations.

According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, for starters, there's a brand new music widget in the notifications bar, alongside newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles. There's also a new volume slider, redesigned notifications, a new clock widget and even a new weather widget.

There's a lot of small changes, but all of these add up to create a more cohesive and welcoming Android UI, XDA Developers reported. Presser suggests that the new Android 12 release will focus heavily on the introduction of a new user interface.

The keyboard, app icons and other UI elements all match to create a consistent design across the system.

Google I/O 2021 will be virtual and free to attend and will run from May 18-20. It will feature Consumer and Developer Keynotes followed by Technical Sessions for "product announcements and how to adopt new features".

Users will have to register for Workshops that are instructor-led and feature Q&A, while Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions will be an "opportunity to ask Google product experts questions".

Meetups -- casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other -- will also require registration and reservation.

