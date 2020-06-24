Amazon Prime Video to get live TV and more: Know what all is expected to arrivea

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Prime Video website

Amazon is considering enhancing the experience of Prime Video service users by adding 24/7 live programming, said a report from tech news site Protocol. Some publicly available job listings also point to the same intention of the e-commerce giant.

The new channels in Prime Video could air live news, music, sports, award shows and special events besides movies and TV shows. Amazon is "actively pursuing" deals to license live and linear programming, said the report, citing an unnamed industry insider.

"Linear TV enables customers to watch 24/7 streams of their favourite TV stations airing programmes including sports, news, movies, award shows, special events and TV shows," said one of the job listings which is seeking applicants for a Principal Product Manager, Technical for Prime Video Linear TV.

"We are seeking an experienced Product Manager for the Prime Video Linear TV team to redefine how customers watch 24/7 linear broadcast TV content," according to the listing by Amazon.

While there is not yet any official confirmation regarding the addition of live programming to Prime Video, the feature could help Amazon stand out from services like Netflix and Disney+ that are focused mainly on on-demand video offerings.

