When does Amazon Prime Day 2020 start? Here’s why you should be excited

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to kick off on August 6.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is set to kick off on August 6. The sale will go on for 48 hours and it is set to begin at 12 AM on August 6. The sale will run through Friday, August 7. With the Prime Day sale, Amazon India will be offering discounts and offers on various products.

Apart from deals on the Amazon Shopping app and website, the Prime Day 2020 will also bring new movies and shows on the Prime Video OTT platform. Moreover, the company will also be offering new Prime Music releases.

Since the sale is just around the corner, you should avoid buying new gadgets or other products until Prime Day arrives. During the sale, the company is likely to offer great deals and discounts on a wide range of products including electronics, clothing & accessories, home & kitchen and much more.

Amazon India has already created a dedicated page for the upcoming Prime Day 2020 sale. As a part of the sale, the company will be offering a discount on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR as well as the iPhone XS. The e-commerce giant could also offer discounts on accessories like Apple Watch and Apple Airpods.

Besides that, the company has also teased that it will be selling OnePlus smartphones at discounted prices during the 48-hour sale. Amazon will be offering a discount on the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the OnePlus Nord might not get any discounts considering it has just arrived.

Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi 10 and the premium Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S10 are also expected to get discounts during the upcoming sale. Amazon will also be offering discounts on some mid-range and budget smartphones including Oppo F15, Vivo V19, Honor 9X, Redmi 8A Dual, Samsung Galaxy M21 and more.

Amazon will also offer discounts on smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, audio devices, cameras, printers, home appliances and much more.

