Amazon Fab Phones Fest begins today: Offers on Apple iPhones, OnePlus and more smartphones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest begins today

Amazon India has announced yet another sale focused towards mobile phones. The Fab Phones Fest is scheduled to begin today and will end on Monday, December 23. The e-commerce website is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones. Apart from the discounts, the company is also offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, free screen replacement and more.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers

Since this is an year-end sale, the company is offering huge discounts on popular smartphones. The sale is offering the OnePlus 7T at a starting price of Rs. 34,999. While the 8GB+128GB variant gets a discount of Rs. 3,000, the 8GB+256GB variant of the smartphone is now available for Rs. 37,999 instead of the regular Rs. 39,999 price tag. Apart from the discount, the customers can also avail Rs. 1,500 instant discount using an HDFC Bank card. There are also no-cost EMI options on the flagship smartphone. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options the purchase of the phone.

As for the premium flagship OnePlus 7T, the phone does not get any discounts. However, the company has added no-cost EMI options up to 12 months and Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC cards.

Apple iPhone XR is also on sale with a price tag of Rs. 45,900 for the 64GB variant. However, the White colour variant of the same is listed for Rs. 49,900. Apple iPhone 11 Pro, listed for Rs. 99,900, gets Rs. 6,000 instant discount on HDFC bank debit or credit cards. The same scheme is also available for the bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As for the mid-range smartphones, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available on an open sale during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and it will also come with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,400. While the 6GB+64GB variant is listed at Rs. 14,999, the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Amazon is offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones including the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi Mi A3, Oppo F11 and the Samsung Galaxy M30. If you are looking for a new smartphone, you can head over to the Amazon India website to take a look at all the offers.