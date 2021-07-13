Amazon India announces Back to College sale: Deals on laptops, printers and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon India announces Back to College sale.

With the concept of ‘Studying from home’ becoming a critical part of students' lives, Amazon has announced the launch of Back to College sale bringing together a host of offers on a wide selection of products across study essentials like Laptops, Tablets & PCs, Headsets, Printers and more. The sale will be live until July 31, 2021.

‘Back to College’ on Amazon.in has been created to simplify the shopping experience for students, parents, and teachers to create a perfect learning zone at the comfort of their home or anywhere. The customers can avail exciting ed-tech partner offers where they can get a plethora of deals on dozens of courses such as Digital Marketing and Data Science. Additionally, they can avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

As for the offers, here are some popular products that will be a part of the sale:

HP Pavilion core i5 11th Gen laptop: HP Pavilion core i5 11th Gen laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD to offer fast performance for productivity and entertainment. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office 2019. A lightweight 1.41Kg laptop, it comes with fast charging and fingerprint reader as well. You can upgrade your windows to Windows 11 and get this laptop it at a deal price for INR 66,990.

HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop: HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop comes with Alexa Built-in, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere. It has a 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD Screen. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. With this product, you get an awesome feature to upgrade your windows to Windows 11. A lightweight 1.46Kg laptop with long-lasting battery life and a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. This amazing laptop is available for INR 41,990. You can get an additional ₹ 451 coupon on this product.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Laptop: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD to offer fast performance for productivity, connectivity and entertainment. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office Home and Student 2019. It comes with fingerprint reader 15.6" FHD IPS display along with the rich sound of user-facing, Dolby Audio speakers. With this product you can upgrade your windows to Windows 11. This laptop has a soft touch surface for more comfortable use and is available for INR 66,990.

Sony WI-C200 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: The WI-C200 is comfortable, versatile, and practical in-ear headphones that will fit seamlessly and stylishly into your life. With a great battery life up to 15 hours of playback, listen to your favourite playlists and podcasts all through the day. To top it off, headphones come with an upgraded quick charge function. This wireless headphone is available at an amazing price of INR 1,799.

HP DeskJet 2138 All-in-One Ink Advantage Colour Printer: HP DeskJet All-in-One advantage printer delivers the versatility to print everything from documents, email and web pages to lab-quality photos. With copy and scan capabilities too, these printers are perfect for home, school or work projects. It is available for INR 5,498.

Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Comfortable to use and light in weight, the Logitech MK215 Combo is a utilitarian computing accessory that liberates you from the hassle of wires. The 2.4 GHz wireless technology and effective signal receiver offers better connectivity while the compact and space saving design that enables the keyboard and mouse to be accommodated easily. This amazing combo is available for INR 1,295.

Logitech H111 Wired Headset: Perfect for online classes, this comfortable headset with adjustable headband, rotating microphone and noise-cancelling mic, will ensure you do not miss out any notes or answers. It comes with 3.5 mm jack and is compatible with all Windows and Mac/iOS devices and android. Get this headset for INR 791.

Gizga Reversible 15.6-inch Laptop Sleeve: Keep your laptop safe from spills and drops, after your online classes with this reversible laptop sleeve from Gizga Essentials. This sleeve is available at a discounted price of INR 195.