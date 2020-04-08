Coronavirus Lockdown: Airtel Xstream offers free unlimited premium Kids content

Airtel Xtreme is offering a huge catalogue for kids.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced the country to go under a complete lockdown. With the nationwide lockdown being imposed, Aitel has announced free unlimited content for kids via their online streaming platform, Airtel Xstream. All the Airtel Thanks customers can take the privilege of this.

Airtel Xstream is offering unlimited content only for kids. The content includes a wide variety of educational videos and TV Shows. These include TV Shows, Short Films, Movies, Cartoons, Documentaries, Nursery Rhymes and more.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, says, “While we stay indoors and observe social distancing, it is critical that children have access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment. Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times.”

Airtel Thanks customers can access the content on the Airtel Xstream app on both Android and iOS smartphones. The app is available for free on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. On TV, the consumers can watch the content via the Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB. Desktop or laptop users can head over to www.airtelxstream.in to watch the content.

Airtel Xstream is offering a lot of content for children, which include Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie and much more.

Latest Technology News

Latest News on Coronavirus