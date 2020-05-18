Airtel Rs. 2,498 long-term prepaid plan introduced: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : AIRTEL/YOUTUBE Airtel Thanks App

Airtel has introduced yet another long-term prepaid plan -- the Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan -- for Airtel users in India. The new pack joins the existing long-terms prepaid plans, namely, the Rs. 1,498 and the Rs. 2,398 packs. Read on to know more about the new prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity and more

The new Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan provides users with unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Users will get 2GB of 4G data per day for a validity of 365 days, that is, a year. In addition to this, the plan offers free Airtel Xstream premium subscription, Wynk Music access, and free Airtel Secure solution to provide antivirus to your smartphone. It also includes free Hellotunes, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag recharge, and 28-day free access to online courses via Shaw Academy.

As for the Rs. 2,398 long-term prepaid plan, it provides users with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, and the same benefits as the Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan with a validity of 365 days. The plan, however, offers 1.5GB of data per day.

Lastly, the Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls, antivirus for your smartphone, free Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscriptions, free Hellotunes, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag, and free Shaw Academy online courses for 28 days. All this is offered for 365 days with 24GB of total data and 3,600 total SMS limit.

As a reminder, Airtel recently collaborated with ZEE5 to provide prepaid users with free ZEE5 subscription for 3 months.

