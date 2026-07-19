Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march; know which route to avoid

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory over the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, July 20. The police also detailed the routes and junctions to avoid for "smooth and hassle-free travel".

In its statement, the Delhi Police stated that there was "no permission sought or granted for any such protest march/procession." "Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security," it added.

Section 163 BNSS imposed in New Delhi

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the Section 163 BNSS is "in force in the New Delhi District". Under the order, "protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited," it added. The police stated that strict security has been put in place keeping in mind the Parliament session from July 20 "to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations."

It also stated that the violators of these "prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law."

What is the travel advisory of the Delhi Police?

The Delhi Police laid down a detailed route map as part of the travel advisory, suggesting which roads to avoid and which alternate routes to take on July 20.

Junctions/locations to be avoided:

Vijay Chowk

R/A Patel Chowk

Boat Club

R/A Rail Bhawan

R/A Sunehri Masjid

R/A Boota Singh

R/A Prime Chowk

R/A GRG

R/A Jalebi Chowk

Suggested Alternate routes:

Janpath

Man Singh Road

Akbar Road

Teen Murti Marg

Shanti Path

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Vinay Marg

Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

R/A RML

Mother Teresa Crescent Road

11 Murti

Sardar Patel Marg

The Police also asked the motorists "to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections." They also listed the roads the citizens must avoid for "hassle-free" travel.

Roads to be avoided:

Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K. Kamaraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

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