Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march; know which route to avoid

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory over the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, July 20. The police also detailed the routes and junctions to avoid for "smooth and hassle-free travel".
In its statement, the Delhi Police stated that there was "no permission sought or granted for any such protest march/procession." "Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security," it added.
Section 163 BNSS imposed in New Delhi
Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the Section 163 BNSS is "in force in the New Delhi District". Under the order, "protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited," it added. The police stated that strict security has been put in place keeping in mind the Parliament session from July 20 "to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations."
It also stated that the violators of these "prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law."
What is the travel advisory of the Delhi Police?
The Delhi Police laid down a detailed route map as part of the travel advisory, suggesting which roads to avoid and which alternate routes to take on July 20.
Junctions/locations to be avoided:
- Vijay Chowk
- R/A Patel Chowk
- Boat Club
- R/A Rail Bhawan
- R/A Sunehri Masjid
- R/A Boota Singh
- R/A Prime Chowk
- R/A GRG
- R/A Jalebi Chowk
Suggested Alternate routes:
- Janpath
- Man Singh Road
- Akbar Road
- Teen Murti Marg
- Shanti Path
- Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- Vinay Marg
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- R/A RML
- Mother Teresa Crescent Road
- 11 Murti
- Sardar Patel Marg
The Police also asked the motorists "to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections." They also listed the roads the citizens must avoid for "hassle-free" travel.
Roads to be avoided:
- Rafi Marg
- Motilal Nehru Marg
- Maulana Azad Road
- K. Kamaraj Marg
- Raisina Road
- Rajendra Prasad Road
- Parliament Street
- Ashoka Road
- Talkatora Road
- Pandit Pant Marg
- Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road
ALSO READ | Ink thrown at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar protest after Sonam Wangchuk's removal | VIDEO