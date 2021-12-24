Airtel Payments Bank comes up with multiple cashback and discount offers for its users till December 31

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: AIRTEL Airtel Payment bank

Airtel Payment Bank, India’s fastest growing bank, is offering multiple cashback and discount offers for their users across the verticals. The offers can be availed through the Airtel Thanks app across multiple e-commerce platforms, for travel, entertainment, health sector, recharges and bill payments, and more.

Listed below are the cashback and discount offer that Airtel is offering, and all are valid till December 31.

Year-end shopping

Users of Airtel Payments Bank can enjoy flat INR 50 cashback on their transaction of minimum INR 1000 on Amazon.in. The Bank is also offering big savings for first-time users of Airtel Payments Bank on Myntra shopping platform. Users will receive flat INR 200 cashback on their transaction of a minimum of INR 2000.

Entertainment, travel, and Dining

For the furst time, users of the PVR App can avail flat INR 110 off using the promo code - AIR110 while paying via Airtel Payments Bank. The offer is valid on tickets and food and beverages purchased through the PVR mobile app, with a minimum transaction value of INR 400.

Users can book their train tickets and avail 10% discount (up to INR 50 cashback). The offer is valid on a minimum transaction value of INR 300 and could be availed two times during the offer period.

Airtel Payments Bank is giving 15% cashback on Domino's (up to INR. 150). Offer valid on transaction of minimum value of INR 600.

Easy Bill Payments

For easier bill payments and recharges, users could get flat Rs.20 cashback on electricity bill payment of 800 & above by making the payment through Airtel Payments Bank.

In addition, they get flat INR 40 cashback on their transaction of INR 700 or above, while paying their Airtel post-paid mobile bill. Along with the mobile payment, users will get a cashback offer of INR 40 for the payment of Airtel broadband/landline bills. The offer is valid only on transactions of INR 800 and above.

The Bank is also offering flat INR 10 cashback for prepaid users, which can be availedon their first prepaid recharge of INR 149 and above.

Grocery and medicine

Airtel Payments Bank provides flat INR 100 cashback on Big Basket, on their transaction of minimum INR 1000.

Furthermore, users will get a discount of up to 23% on medicines using coupon code – AIRTEL1MG. The coupon code provides 18% off on prescription drugs purchased on www.1mg.com and an additional 5% cashback (up to INR 100).