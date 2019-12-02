Airtel, Jio, Vodafone tariffs revised: What is FUP? How to manage calls, data now

Here's how you can manage your calls and data now

All the major telecom companies including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have increased their tariffs by up to 50 percent. This means that you will now need to be even more careful about your calling and data usage. Additionally, just like Jio, even Airtel has introduced FUPs on calls. Here’s what it means and how you can manage your calls and data.

What is FUP?

FUP or Fair-Usage Price is basically the charges that are added after a select number of calls are made. With different packs, the companies provide a different amount of FUP. Once the usage is exceeded, the user will be charged 6 paise per minute from the talk time balance.

As for Airtel, the company is offering FUP limit of 1000 minutes for all 28 days packs. As for the 84 days and 365 days packs, they will get 3000 and 12000 mins respectively. However, Airtel to Airtel calls will remain free of any FUP limits.

How to make calls without extra charges?

In order to avoid these extra charges, try making calls on the same network. For example, if you are calling a friend on his Jio number, prefer using a Jio SIM. However, not all of us have more than one SIM card. So, you can make long duration calls using WhatsApp or other VoIP services.

How to save data?

While the data remains the same at around 1GB, 1.5GB or 2GB per day, the price of the packs has gone up. This means you might need to step down to 1.5GB data from 2GB. If you are doing so, you can setup Data Saver on your smartphone. It can help in using less data for the apps that you don’t use much. Overall, you will be able to save a lot of data.