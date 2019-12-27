Airtel Rs. 558 prepaid plan now gets validity of only 56 days, data reduced to 168GB: Here's why

Airtel reduces validity on the Rs. 558 prepaid plan.

Bharti Airtel has just revised its popular Rs. 558 prepaid plan. The company is now offering a validity of just 56 days instead of the older 84 days. Airtel, Vodafone and other telecom operators have recently revised all their prepaid plans either to increase rates or reduce the benefits. As for the Rs. 558 plan revise, the company is offering the same benefits but has reduced its validity by 28 days.

As for the pack details, the Rs. 558 prepaid plan on Airtel now offers truly unlimited voice calls, which means there is no extra charges for calls made to other networks. Additionally, users get 3GB data per day that totals to 168GB in 56 days. Earlier, the total was calculated at 252GB with 84 days validity. Apart from that, the telecom operator is also offering 100 SMS messages per day. As mentioned above, the validity is slashed by 28 days and now offers just 56 days of validity.

Other benefits provided by Airtel include free four-week course at Shaw Academy, Wynk music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription and more. Airtel Xstream App Premium offers over 10,000 movies along with content from Zee5, HOOQ and 370+ Live TV Channels. With this pack, users can even get Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

In other news, Airtel has recently started supporting Wi-Fi calling in certain locations. The company has also added VoWiFi support to six more phones including, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.