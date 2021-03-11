Image Source : APPLE Adobe Photoshop now runs natively on Apple M1 Macs.

Software major Adobe has released the first version of Photoshop to run natively on Macs with the new Apple silicon M1 chip. The internal tests by Adobe showed that Photoshop delivers significant performance gains across the application for customers using the latest Macs.

According to the company, Photoshop for M1 Macs completes most tasks 1.5 times faster than on Intel chips. Photoshop will now be available on the MacBook Air, entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

"These great performance improvements are just the beginning, and we will continue to work together with Apple to further optimise performance over time," Adobe's Pam Clark said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Lightroom was the first Adobe creative app to made available on Apple M1 chip. "We are also shipping two important new Photoshop on iPad features — Cloud Documents Version History and Cloud Documents offline access," he added.

Additionally, a new Super Resolution feature is now available in the Adobe Camera Raw plugin. This feature uses pioneering machine learning technology to boost the resolution of an image with one click, producing higher quality results than ever before.

Adobe distributed public beta builds of Photoshop through the Creative Cloud Desktop application as soon as Macs with M1 chips became available.