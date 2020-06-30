India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, CamScanner; Here's what happens next

The tensions between India and China started to grow even further after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Valley border. India decided to fight back with its ‘Digital Air Strike’ by finally announcing a ban on 59 Chinese apps including the popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, CamScanner, ShareIt and more. In order to justify the move, the government claims that these applications were a threat to our national security.
TikTok, Helo, ShareIt and other apps were accused of sharing user information with their home country, China. So, the Ministry of Information and Technology has announced a permanent ban on these apps in India.
What’s next?
As the government has announced a ban on these apps, they have also issued a notice to Apple and Google in order to take down these apps from their respective app stores. Now, the Indian version of the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store do not have TikTok, Helo and a few other apps. The companies are in the process of removing the other applications as well.
Can you keep using the Chinese apps?
The government of India has also issued a notice to the Internet Service Providers (ISP) and telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and others. As per the notice, the operators are supposed to block the Chinese apps from being used in the Indian grounds.
Soon, you will be able to access any of the 59 Chinese apps on your Android or iOS smartphone unless you chose to use a VPN service. Considering the situation going on, even using these apps with VPNs will be considered illegal in India.
So, now you should be looking for some alternative apps for TikTok, CamScanner, ShareIt, Clash of Kings and more.
List of Chinese apps banned in India
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy