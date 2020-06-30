India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, CamScanner; Here's what happens next

Image Source : INDIA TV 59 Chinese apps banned in India amid tensions between India and China.

The tensions between India and China started to grow even further after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Valley border. India decided to fight back with its ‘Digital Air Strike’ by finally announcing a ban on 59 Chinese apps including the popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, CamScanner, ShareIt and more. In order to justify the move, the government claims that these applications were a threat to our national security.

TikTok, Helo, ShareIt and other apps were accused of sharing user information with their home country, China. So, the Ministry of Information and Technology has announced a permanent ban on these apps in India.

What’s next?

As the government has announced a ban on these apps, they have also issued a notice to Apple and Google in order to take down these apps from their respective app stores. Now, the Indian version of the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store do not have TikTok, Helo and a few other apps. The companies are in the process of removing the other applications as well.

Can you keep using the Chinese apps?

The government of India has also issued a notice to the Internet Service Providers (ISP) and telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and others. As per the notice, the operators are supposed to block the Chinese apps from being used in the Indian grounds.

Soon, you will be able to access any of the 59 Chinese apps on your Android or iOS smartphone unless you chose to use a VPN service. Considering the situation going on, even using these apps with VPNs will be considered illegal in India.

Also Read: India bans 59 Chinese apps like TikTok, Helo, Shein; Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

So, now you should be looking for some alternative apps for TikTok, CamScanner, ShareIt, Clash of Kings and more.

List of Chinese apps banned in India

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage