Trump, Netanyahu and Meloni among 13 world leaders on Iran's 'revenge list' as Mideast continues to boil

Tehran:

Days after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of revenge over killing of his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran has released a list of 13 world leaders who it said are its targets and feature on the 'revenge list'.

The 'revenge list' was published on Saturday by Iran's national daily Hamshahri, which contained a graphic layout that depicted US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with "sniper-style crosshair targets superimposed on their foreheads".

Under that, the 'revenge list' featured the names of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The list, which is not officially endorsed by Iran, has come after 56-year-old Mojtaba vowed that revenge is 'inevitable', while stating that it is not dependent on personal existence of him or any other Iranian official.

"This vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," the Supreme Leader said in a written message signed on Friday. "This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass."

Ali Khamenei was killed on the very first day of the Iran war on February 28. He was laid to rest last week in his hometown in Mashhad following a six-day funeral ceremony that saw a massive participation of Iranians. However, Mojtaba stayed away from the ceremonies, even as his three brothers, Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud, attended it.

Mojtaba reportedly stayed away from the ceremonies due to security reasons. Notably, the 56-year-old has not made a public appearance since he was declared the Supreme Leader.

Meanwhile, situation has remained tensed in the Middle East, with the US and Iran trading attacks against each other. The US has targeted several of Iran's drone and other military targets. In response, Iran has also targeted US military bases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and other countries in the region, drawing a sharp reaction from the Gulf nations.

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