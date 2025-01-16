Nintendo Switch 2 with 8.4-inch display unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : NINTENDO Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo recently unveiled the Switch 2, a new version of its popular video game console, aimed at attracting a wider audience beyond just gamers. This is a big deal for Nintendo, known for its beloved game series like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. The original Switch came out in 2017 and has sold over 146 million units, making it one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2 design

The new Switch 2 looks a lot like the original but is slightly bigger. The Joy-Con controllers now come in black with colorful accents and attach to the console using magnets. There’s also a new button on one of the controllers and a USB-C port on top of the console. One exciting feature is that the controllers can be used in a way similar to a mouse, adding a new twist to gameplay.

Another change is the redesigned kickstand, which now has a “U” shape, making it easier to use. The Switch 2’s dock, where you connect the console to your TV, has a rounder shape, and there’s a new controller grip for attaching the Joy-Cons comfortably.

Nintendo Switch 2 design specifications

One of the standout features is its larger 8.4-inch screen, which is likely an upgraded OLED display. This means it will have better colors and more vibrant images, improving the gaming experience whether you’re playing handheld or on a tabletop.

While Nintendo focuses more on fun gameplay than on having the most powerful technology, the Switch 2 still brings some exciting improvements. Leaks suggest the console is powered by an ARM Cortex-A78AE processor with eight cores, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It should make games load faster and perform better overall.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch timeline

Nintendo hasn’t announced all the new games for the Switch 2 yet but has teased a new Mario Kart game. It’s also important to note that it will be compatible with most games from the original Nintendo Switch, although some older games might not work perfectly.

The release date for the Switch 2 is set for sometime in 2025, with more information promised on April 2, 2025.

