Free Fire MAX OB48 Advance Server registration dates announced, change to win free diamonds

Free Fire MAX OB48 Advance Server is set to launch soon, and fans of the popular battle royale game Free Fire Max can look forward to this exciting update! Each month, the game receives updates that introduce new features and improvements, and before these updates go live, Garena, the game’s developer, allows some players to try out the new features in a special test version known as the advance server. Players who participate not only get a sneak peek at what’s coming but can also earn rewards, such as diamonds, for reporting any issues they encounter.

What is the Free Fire MAX OB48 Advance Server?

The Free Fire MAX OB48 Advance Server is expected to start on February 8, 2025, and will be available until February 20, 2025. After this period, the official OB48 Update will be released within a week. Players can help improve the game by reporting any bugs or problems they find while playing on the advance server, and in return, they will receive various rewards, including in-game currency like diamonds.

How to Sign Up for Free Fire MAX OB48?

If you’re interested in trying out the advance server, here’s how you can register:

Visit the official Free Fire website. On the homepage, you’ll see two options to log in using your Google or Facebook account linked to your game account. After logging in, fill out the required information on the next page. Once you’ve completed all the details, click the "Join Now" button.

Keep in mind that the download link for the Free Fire MAX OB48 Advance Server will be available on February 8, 2025. After downloading the server, you’ll need an activation code to access it. This code will only be provided to select players who have registered.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be among the first to experience the new features!

