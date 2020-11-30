Warp Drive is now available for iPhone users via Apple Arcade

Tuesday, December 01, 2020
     
 Apple has introduced a new game 'Warp Drive' in its growing catalogue of titles on its Cloud gaming service Arcade.

New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2020 23:16 IST
apple arcade

Teleporting racing game ‘Warp Drive' arrives on Apple Arcade.

Apple has just added yet another game to its cloud gaming service, Apple Arcade. The company has added 'Warp Drive' from UK-based independent developer Supergonk in its growing catalogue. 'Warp Drive' differentiates itself from other racers by allowing players to teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes.

Further, the game features dynamically generated tournaments to offer a different experience each time. "Compete in a series of dynamically generated tournaments, with random options providing a different experience every time you play, upgrade your car between races, gradually adding more capabilities to drift, boost, or warp your way to victory," the company said in a statement.

Arcade recently added two new games Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital and All of You from Alike Studio.

The subscription gaming service costs Rs 99 a month and lets people play more than 120 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

(with inputs from IANS)

