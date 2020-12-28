Steam rolls out list of Best Games of 2020: Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG, Among Us

Image Source : STEAM Steam rolls out list of Best Games of 2020.

Valve, the company behind Steam, has finally released the list of ‘Best Games of 2020′ on their game library. Some of the popular titles that made it to the list include, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V, Dota 2 and more. Here’s how the games have been broken down into different categories.

Steam’s Top Sellers of 2020

In 2020, the company sold most copies of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, GTA V, Dota 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Among Us, Fall Guys, Destiny Y2, Monster Hunter World and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The list was prepared with the help of individual game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales. The list included the transactions made between January 1, 2020 and December 18, 2020. The company has listed GTA V, Dota 2 and CS: GO five times in the platinum category since the list started in 2016. PUBG and Rainbow Six: Siege, on the other hand, made it to the platinum category four times.

Most Played Games

This list comprises of the games that reached the highest peak concurrent player counts throughout 2020. Steam has added all games that had more than 30,000 concurrent players at some point during the year in this list. The list of ‘Most Played Games of 2020’ includes, Among Us, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Terraria, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Grand Theft Auto V.

Top New Releases

Steam has also prepared a list of the top 25 games that were released in 2020. This list comprises of titles like Fifa 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Persona 4 Golden, Crusader Kings 3, Resident Evil 3, Star Wars: Squadrons, Marvel’s Avengers, Baldur’s Gate, Grounded, Borderlands 3, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Doom Eternal, Command, Conquer, among others.

Top New VR Games

Some popular VR-only titles were also released in 2020. This list includes games like Boneworks, Pistol Whip, Arizona Sunshine, Half-Life: Alyx, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR, Beat Saber, VR Kanojo, Blade and Sorcery, Hot Dogs Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Pavlov VR, Superhot VR, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.