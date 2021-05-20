PUBG Mobile India release date not finalized, confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA / FACEBOOK PUBG Mobile India release date not finalized, confirms Krafton

The launch date of PUBG Mobile's India version, Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be officially revealed even though the game is already up for pre-registration in the country for Android users through the Google Play store. Earlier this month, Krafton, the game developer announced Battlegrounds Mobile India and put it up for pre-registration on Tuesday. While gamers are eagerly waiting for the game to release, Krafton has shed some light on the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date.

Talking about the launch date, the game developer said, it is in the process to finalise the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. “We are still in the process of finalising the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments,” the official statement reads.

While Krafton is yet to announce the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date, a report from IGN India said, some of the industry sources have confirmed that Krafton is looking at June 18 as the release date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

It is suggested that the Battlegrounds Mobile India -- a battle royale experience -- could release for Android users first followed by iOS users in the days to come. Some other reports suggest that the game developer is currently working on the iOS version of the game.

While some reports suggest that the game could launch on June 18, there are several reports that suggest June 10 as the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date.

Developed by Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. It will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

The game will be launched as a free-to-play one on mobile devices and will be available to play only in India

With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton said it will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players in the country.

In November, PUBG Corporation said it planned to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year. In September 2020, the government blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.