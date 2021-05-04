Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA / FACEBOOK PUBG Mobile India could launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India soon.

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular mobile games in India last year. Due to the sour relations between India and China, the game was banned in India. They did announce a comeback later in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. However, we have not seen the new game yet. With recent reports coming out, we can expect the game to launch soon but with a different name.

According to a recent report by GemWire, the game will be launched in India with the name ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company has also created a new website battlegroundsmobileindia.in. They have even changed the Facebook user handle for PUBG Mobile India to @BattlegroundsMobileIN.

This comes right after PUBG Mobile India released a teaser on their YouTube channel and deleted it seconds after uploading. With all this, we can be sure that PUBG Mobile team is working hard to officially bring back the game to India. However, we are still not sure as to when the game will make its comeback.



It is also worth noting that PUBG Corporation has also posted several job listings on LinkedIn in India in the last few weeks. The new job listings include openings for Senior Marketing Manager, Product Manager, Public Affairs and Government Relations Manager, Associate Director, Legal Counsel, and more.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The game was banned alongside other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, Ali Express and more.

A few weeks after the ban, the company announced that they will be relaunching the gaming in the country in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. As a part of the comeback, the company highlighted that users’ security and privacy will be their utmost priority.

Later, PUBG Corporation became a registered company in India and even brought a teaser for the game’s relaunch. However, we are still waiting for the game to be available to the Indian gamers.