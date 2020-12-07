PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: When is it launching? How to download and more

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA PUBG Mobile India to be available soon.

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most awaited mobile games in the country. PUBG Mobile was banned in the country over privacy concerns and it is now gearing up to make a comeback in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. The game is expected to launch on both Android and iOS platforms and will compete against the likes of FAU-G, Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, Free Fire and more.

PUBG Mobile India Launch date

As of now, PUBG Corporation has not revealed the launch date of the game. However, the game is expected to launch sooner than later as the company made the announcement of the comeback back in November. Also, the pre-registrations for FAU-G have commenced on the Google Play Store, which has put up pressure on the PUBG team.

How to download PUBG Mobile India?

Once the game has officially launched in India, it will be made available for Android and iOS users via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively. Android users will also be able to download the PUBG Mobile India APK file via the company’s official website once it is made available.

PUBG Mobile India expected features

PUBG Corporation has announced that the PUBG Mobile India will be slightly different when compared to the global version of the game. Unlike the global version, the characters in the Indian version will come fully clothed by default. Further, the company will also introduce a time limit in the game in order to ensure healthy gaming habits among youngsters.

Also Read: How to optimize your smartphone for games like PUBG Mobile India, FAUG

PUBG Mobile India will not have the option to select and change the colour of the hit effect and damage effect. In the Indian version, the effects will be locked to green instead.

PUBG Mobile India Launch Update

As for the current development, PUBG Corporation recently registered the company ‘PUBG India Pvt Ltd’ in the country. With this, the company will be establishing a regional office or a subsidiary in India. The company has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with paid-up capital and authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

The company has also appointed two directors - Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer. Sean is the Head of Corporate Development at Krafton INC. As for Iyer, he has directorship experience of several companies including AccuWeather.