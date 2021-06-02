Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June, 2021: How to get free rewards, coins and more

Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire gets new redeem codes for this month.

Garena Free Fire is one of the more popular battle royale games in the mobile gaming world. It picked up its popularity mainly after the exit for PUBG Mobile from India. As PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire is trying its best to make its users stay.

Just like many other popular games, Garena Free Fire also comes with exclusive in-game items. However, users are asked to shell out money in order to unlock these items. Free Fire is currently offering free redeem codes that provide players the option to procure exclusive in-game rewards for free.

According to Insidesport, the following redeem codes are working for June 2021:

POYRRVNBFSLP - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate VBVVMBGDEQWR - Diamond Royale Voucher

- Diamond Royale Voucher ESX24ADSGM4K - Free Dragon AK skin

- Free Dragon AK skin 6U5WQRTBMGDS - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- Elite Pass and Free Top Up QWRSDYBBDAMV - Titian mark gun skins

How to use redeem rewards on Garena Free Fire

On a browser, head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website. Log in to your Free Fire account using one of the given platforms, which include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple and Twitter. Once logged in, link your account with your Free Fire ID. Now, enter any of the aforementioned redeem codes on the required field. Click on the ‘confirm’ button to complete the task. You will get a pop-up on the screen, on which you will have to hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process. You will get an email once the rewards are sent to you.