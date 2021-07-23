Battlegrounds Mobile India facing server busy error: Here’s how to fix it

Follow us on Image Source : BGMI Here's how you can fix BGMI server busy issue.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is already among the most popular mobile games in the country. The Android version of the game was recently made available on the Google Play Store. However, the iOS version of the game is yet to arrive. While Android users are easily able to download and install the game, some users are facing issues while trying to run it.

A major issue that many users have faced is the popup that reads, “server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict area”. The issue was quite persistent in the beta version of the game and it is still troubling some users running the stable version of the game. The error message does not allow the user to play the game.

Here’s how you can fix the issue:

One of the major reasons behind this issue is that users are still using the sideloaded version of the app. If you have also sideloaded the app on your Android device, you should consider uninstalling it and then reinstalling it via the Google Play Store.

Another reason behind this issue could be just a weak internet connection. If you are using mobile data, try switching to a WiFi network. Also, if you are using WiFi, you should prefer being somewhere close to the WiFi router in order to get the maximum speeds.

Furthermore, this error also pops up for people who try to access the game from outside the country. If you have been trying to access BGMI from outside India, you will keep facing such issues. Lastly, this could happen due to an unsupported device as well, in which case you will have to change the device itself.