Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S1 appear online ahead of official launch: All you need to know

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly working on two new devices, the Xiaomi Buds 4 and Watch S1 Pro which are going to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 at the end of the month.

Ahead of the official unveiling the specifications and price of both devices have appeared online by tipster SnoopyTech. Here are more details about the devices.



Xiaomi Buds 4 and Watch S1 Pro Leak



To recall, Xiaomi Buds 4 and Watch S1 Pro were already launched in their home country China and now all eyes are up for the global launch. As per the latest leak, the Buds 4 is tipped to be launched at EUR 59 (approx Rs 5,299) and users will get the chance of choosing from Green, Black, and White colour options. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is expected to hit the global market at a price point of EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,500).



Xiaomi Buds 4 and Watch S1 Pro Leaked Specifications



At the time of the China launch, the company announced that the earbuds are equipped with a graphene-dual magnetic dynamic driver and include advanced features such as intelligent active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and 360-degree spatial audio.



Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is a smartwatch with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. It has a powerful 500 mAh battery and the company claims that it can last up to 14 days on a single charge and supports wireless charging. The watch has a water-resistant rating of 5ATM, making it suitable for use in the shower or while swimming.



In terms of health monitoring, the watch has sensors for tracking pulse and SP02 levels, allowing users to monitor their heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The watch also includes 100 fitness modes, making it a great companion for various types of workouts and activities. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to sync their data and receive notifications directly on their wrist.

