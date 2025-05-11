Vivo to bring powerful compact smartphone with 50MP selfie camera, 6500mAh battery, more Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India soon. This compact phone from Vivo will feature several impressive specifications, including a powerful 6500mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Vivo is gearing up to launch a compact smartphone in India very soon, expected to be released under the X200 series. This upcoming device may be unveiled as the Vivo X200 Pro Mini or the Vivo X200 FE. Notably, it could come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it both waterproof and dustproof, allowing users to confidently use the phone in various environmental conditions. Initially, Vivo planned to introduce this phone as the X200 Pro Mini, but recent reports suggest it will now launch as the Vivo X200 FE. Tipster Yogesh Brar has indicated that the device might be available in two different color options.

Vivo X200 FE specifications (expected)

When it comes to the specifications of the Vivo X200 FE, it’s expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. There were earlier rumors about it being powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, which has yet to be officially launched. Users can look forward to two storage options: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB. The phone is anticipated to run on FuntouchOS, based on Android 15, and will likely support 90W fast charging, backed by a robust 6,500mAh battery.

This sleek smartphone from Vivo may sport a compact 6.31-inch OLED display, possibly featuring a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, you can expect a triple-camera setup on the back, which could include a 50MP main Sony IMX921 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the device might also be equipped with a 50MP front camera.

Meanwhile, Vivo has recently launched a new smartphone in India, introducing the Vivo T4 as the newest addition to its T4 Series. This smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and features a 7,300mAh battery, which supports 90W FlashCharge, as well as wireless and reverse charging capabilities.

ALSO READ: 400Mbps, access to 22 OTT apps, over 300 TV channels: Here's an affordable broadband plan for you