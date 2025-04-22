Vivo T4 launches in India with wireless, reverse charging support for Rs 22,000 Vivo T4 is available in two colors and three different variants. It will go on sale starting via Flipkart, Vivo's official website, and stores beginning April 29.

New Delhi:

Vivo has just launched a new smartphone in India, introducing the Vivo T4 as the latest member of its T4 Series, which also includes the T4x released in March this year. The T4 succeeds the Vivo T3 that debuted in March of the previous year. This newly available smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and boasts an 7,300mAh battery, featuring 90W FlashCharge along with support for wireless and reverse charging. For photography enthusiasts, it includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is designed with a stunning quad-curved AMOLED display and offers an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo T4 5G India price and availability

The Vivo T4 5G is priced starting at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. It comes in two attractive colour options: Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey. Interested buyers can purchase this phone through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores across the country starting April 29. This smartphone is available with Rs 2,000 bank discount.

Vivo T4 5G specifications

The Vivo T4 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED quad-curved display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, it is available with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, running on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top.

When it comes to photography, the Vivo T4 5G boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing clear selfies.

To keep the device running, it comes equipped with a 7,300mAh battery that supports 90W wired FlashCharge, along with reverse and bypass charging capabilities. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. With an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, this phone is built to last. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, OTG support, and a USB Type-C port. The Emerald Blaze variant has dimensions of 163.40 x 76.40 x 7.89mm, while the Phantom Grey version is slightly thicker at 7.93mm. Both variants have a weight of 199g.

ALSO READ: Good news for Jio users! Free JioHotstar offer extended for 15 days