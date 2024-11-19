Tecno Pop 9 4G launch set for November 22: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Pop 9 4G

Tecno Pop 9 4G, the latest addition to the company’s smartphone lineup is set to debut in India on November 22. The company has teased that the handset’s design, colour options, and key features are positioned as an affordable option and will be launched under the Rs 10,000 segment. The smartphone will join the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which was launched in September.

Launch date and pricing

The Tecno Pop 9 4G will be available in India via Amazon starting November 22. A dedicated Amazon microsite hints at the phone's pricing, confirming it will cost less than Rs 10,000. This positions it below the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which starts at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 128GB variant.

Colour options and design

Tecno has revealed three colour variants for the Pop 9 4G:

Glittery White

Lime Green

Startrail Black

As with the 5G variant, the phone will include complimentary phone skins, offering users an option for additional customization.

Display and performance

The Tecno Pop 9 4G is said to come with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset, further paired with up to 6GB of dynamic RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The company claims that the device will deliver 3 years of lag-free performance, by catering to budget-conscious consumers seeking reliability.

Battery and build

The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The device comes with an IP54-rated build for resistance against dust and splashes, enhancing durability.

Audio, camera and extras

Pop 9 4G is equipped with DTS-backed dual stereo speakers

For photography, it will come with a 13-megapixel rear shooter.

The handset further includes IR remote control functionality, adding a practical feature for controlling appliances.

