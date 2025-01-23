Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with multimodal AI agents, 50MP UWA camera launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung recently held its Galaxy Unpacked event, unveiling its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Series. This new lineup succeeds last year's Galaxy S24 Series and comprises the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 models. Building on last year’s AI advancements with features like Circle to Search, Samsung has now integrated AI at a system level, introducing multimodal AI agents that can understand text, speech, images, and videos for a seamless user experience.

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The premium Galaxy S25 Ultra features One UI 7, an enhanced Circle to Search capability, a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor, 10-bit HDR recording, and is built with durable titanium and the latest Corning Gorilla Armor 2. Below are the key specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at USD 1,299 (approximately Rs. 1,12,300) for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device is available in two other configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, retailing for USD 1,419 (around Rs. 1,22,700) and USD 1,659 (approximately Rs. 1,43,400), respectively.

The newly launched Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in a range of colors, including Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver. Customers can also choose from exclusive hues available on the company's website, such as Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold. Preorders for the smartphone kick off today in the US, with the official launch set for February 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications and features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and a generous 1TB of storage. Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, it boasts a new NPU that operates 40% faster, enhancing a range of AI functionalities. Users can easily activate Gemini by pressing and holding the side-slash-Power button.

The Circle to Search feature can swiftly identify phone numbers, emails, and URLs, making actions quick and hassle-free. The multimodal AI agents allow users to request specific images from their Gallery, offering a content-aware Search function that suggests possible next steps, like sharing a GIF or saving an event.

Further features include call transcripts and summaries, a writing assistant that summarizes and formats notes, as well as on-device generative editing capabilities. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a Personal Data Engine that analyzes user data securely within Knox Vault, and it implements post-quantum cryptography to safeguard information against future quantum threats.

The Now Brief feature serves as a daily summary, providing proactive suggestions based on users' unique needs. This includes updates on stock news, weather forecasts, upcoming events, and travel information, all easily accessible from the lock screen.

The device sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster, and adaptive color tone, powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide camera, complementing its existing setup, which includes a 200MP f/1.7 main camera, a 50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto lens, and a 10MP f/2.4 3x mid-range zoom. The front-facing camera boasts 12MP with an f/2.2 aperture.

For the first time, the device records 10-bit HDR videos by default, a feature previously turned off in the S24 Ultra. Samsung also brings a new Galaxy Log mode for better color grading accuracy.

Moreover, the Expert RAW mode now includes a Virtual Aperture feature, allowing users to control depth-of-field effects. Portrait Studio enables the creation of personal avatars through AI technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy S25 Ultra supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.4. It has an IP68 rating, offering dust and water protection.

