Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone likely to get a new variant in India

Korean tech giant Samsung has recently rolled out the Galaxy S25 series for customers around the globe, including in India. This series features three models: the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you're considering getting your hands on one of these latest smartphones, there's some exciting news. Samsung is set to introduce a new variant of the base model in this series.

Initially, the base variant, the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G, was launched with a 256GB storage option. Now, Samsung plans to offer a new 128GB storage variant for customers. This means you can enjoy the latest flagship smartphone at a more budget-friendly price.

According to a leaked report, Samsung is expected to soon launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G with this 128GB storage option. It’s rumoured that this variant will come with a price tag of Rs 74,999, although Samsung hasn't officially confirmed this information yet. Speculation suggests that the launch may happen very soon.

Currently, Samsung offers two other storage variants of the Galaxy S25 5G: 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 80,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 92,999. If you’re interested in purchasing these models, pre-booking is now open, and the official sale will kick off on February 7, 2025.

As for the features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G, it comes equipped with Android 15 and boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED 2X LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For top-notch performance, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering up to 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB. In terms of photography, it features a triple camera setup with 50, 12, and 10-megapixel sensors, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

