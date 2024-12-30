Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB gets huge discount on Flipkart this new year

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, launched its Galaxy S24 5G series in early 2024, introducing three impressive smartphones. As part of its Year Ender celebrations, Samsung is offering the biggest discount ever on this smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G features an appealing aluminum frame that enhances its aesthetic appeal. If you’re looking for a phone that will deliver exceptional performance for years to come, this model won’t disappoint—equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it promises top-notch efficiency. Flipkart has once again slashed prices significantly. If you wait too long to purchase, you could end up paying more later.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs 79,900. However, thanks to the year-end discount offer, there's a substantial price cut of 26 percent. This means you can get it for just Rs 58,448—saving you Rs 20,000 right off the bat.

Amazon is matching Flipkart's offer, also providing a 26 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB. You can grab it there for just Rs 58,980, while it’s originally priced at Rs 79,999. Additionally, Amazon offers an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for selected bank cards, and you can trade in your old smartphone for over Rs 27,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G boasts a sizable 6.2-inch display featuring a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel. To protect this stunning display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has been integrated. This premium smartphone runs on Android 14 right out of the box, with options for future upgrades.

For stellar performance, the device utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering up to 8GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP configuration. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera is available.

To keep the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G powered throughout the day, it has a robust 4000 mAh Li-Ion battery that supports 25W fast charging, ensuring you stay connected and productive.

ALSO READ: BSNL introduces affordable 425-day plan, intensifying competition for Jio, Airtel, Vi