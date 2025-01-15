Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB gets massive price drop on Flipkart, Amazon during Republic Day sale

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Currently, e-commerce websites are buzzing with Republic Day Sale events. Both major platforms, Flipkart and Amazon, are rolling out substantial discounts to kick off the year. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, now is a prime opportunity to make a purchase. The prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 have seen a significant drop on both platforms.

With Samsung about to hold its Galaxy Unpacked Event in just a few days, excitement is building for the launch of the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 5G flagship series. As the release date for the new series approaches, the price of the Galaxy S24 5G is dropping. Launched at around Rs 80,000, this premium device is now available at a much lower price thanks to the ongoing sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G discount on Amazon

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is currently listed at Rs 79,999. However, during the Republic Day Sale, customers can benefit from an impressive 30 percent discount on the 256GB variant. After this reduction, the smartphone can be yours for just Rs 50,999.

Additionally, Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 1,529 when you pay using the Amazon Pay balance. You also have the option to purchase it on an EMI plan of Rs 2,296 with an ICICI Bank card. If you have an old smartphone, you can trade it in for an exchange value of up to Rs 22800.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G discount on Flipkart

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB is listed on Flipkart at the same starting price of Rs 79,999. However, during the Republic Day Sale, Flipkart is giving a 28 percent discount on this device, allowing you to snag it for just Rs 57,298. Moreover, Flipkart offers a 5 percent cashback when you make purchases with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, along with an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank cards.

