Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB gets massive price drop, available for just Rs 2,065 per month

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G series is making waves in the world of high-end smartphones. Right now, Flipkart is running a special sale called Big Saving Days, where they're offering fantastic discounts on this popular device. It's a great opportunity to grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage at a price that's much lower than usual.

This smartphone comes packed with awesome features that make it a top choice for anyone looking for a reliable device. It has an impressive camera that takes stunning photos and a powerful processor that can easily handle all your apps and tasks. With the current offer on Flipkart, you can get this amazing phone at a price that's hard to beat.

Exciting Deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The much-awaited Big Saving Days Sale 2024 has officially begun on Flipkart, and it’s a great time to grab some amazing deals on smartphones! One of the highlight offers is on the Samsung Galaxy S23, particularly the 256GB model, which is seeing a huge discount of up to 55 percent.

Originally priced at around Rs 1 lakh, the Galaxy S23 is now listed at Rs 95,999. However, because of the Black Friday Sale, you can get this popular phone for just Rs 42,999!

But that’s not all—there are even more chances to save! If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll get an extra 5 percent cashback on your purchase. Plus, if you trade in your old phone, you could save an additional Rs 24,700! It’s a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your device at a great price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, available with configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The camera system includes three rear lenses with specifications of 50 megapixels, 10 megapixels, and 12 megapixels. Additionally, there is a 12-megapixel front camera intended for selfies and video calls.

